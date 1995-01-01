cup
CUP - Kubanischer Peso

The Kubanischer Peso is the currency of Kuba. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kubanischer Peso exchange rate is the CUP to USD rate. The currency code for Cuba Peso is CUP, and the currency symbol is ₱. Below, you'll find Kubanischer Peso rates and a currency converter.

Kubanischer Peso Stats

NameKubanischer Peso
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbol¢
Top CUP conversionCUP to USD
Top CUP chartCUP to USD chart

Kubanischer Peso Profile

CoinsFreq used: ¢1, ¢2, ¢5, ¢20, ₱1, ₱3
Bank notesFreq used: ₱1, ₱3, ₱5, ₱10, ₱20, ₱50, ₱100
Central bankCentral Bank of Cuba
Users
Kuba

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07327
GBP / EUR1,18045
USD / JPY161,580
GBP / USD1,26695
USD / CHF0,904745
USD / CAD1,36981
EUR / JPY173,419
AUD / USD0,665649

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %