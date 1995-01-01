CUP - キューバペソ

The キューバペソ is the currency of キューバ. Our currency rankings show that the most popular キューバペソ exchange rate is the CUP to USD rate. The currency code for Cuba Peso is CUP, and the currency symbol is ₱. Below, you'll find キューバペソ rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|キューバペソ
|Symbol
|₱
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centavo
|Minor unit symbol
|¢
|Top CUP conversion
|CUP to USD
|Top CUP chart
|CUP to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: ¢1, ¢2, ¢5, ¢20, ₱1, ₱3
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₱1, ₱3, ₱5, ₱10, ₱20, ₱50, ₱100
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Cuba
|Users
キューバ
キューバ
