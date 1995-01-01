cup
CUP - Kubansk peso

The Kubansk peso is the currency of Kuba. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kubansk peso exchange rate is the CUP to USD rate. The currency code for Cuba Peso is CUP, and the currency symbol is ₱. Below, you'll find Kubansk peso rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Kubansk peso Stats

NameKubansk peso
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbol¢
Top CUP conversionCUP to USD
Top CUP chartCUP to USD chart

Kubansk peso Profile

CoinsFreq used: ¢1, ¢2, ¢5, ¢20, ₱1, ₱3
Bank notesFreq used: ₱1, ₱3, ₱5, ₱10, ₱20, ₱50, ₱100
Central bankCentral Bank of Cuba
Users
Kuba

Why are you interested in CUP?

I want to...

Subscribe to CUP email updatesGet CUP rates on my phoneGet a CUP currency data API for my business

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07385
GBP / EUR1,18051
USD / JPY161,477
GBP / USD1,26769
USD / CHF0,903701
USD / CAD1,36985
EUR / JPY173,402
AUD / USD0,665860

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %