CUP - Peso cubain

The Peso cubain is the currency of Cuba. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Peso cubain exchange rate is the CUP to USD rate. The currency code for Cuba Peso is CUP, and the currency symbol is ₱. Below, you'll find Peso cubain rates and a currency converter.

Peso cubain Stats

NamePeso cubain
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbol¢
Top CUP conversionCUP to USD
Top CUP chartCUP to USD chart

Peso cubain Profile

CoinsFreq used: ¢1, ¢2, ¢5, ¢20, ₱1, ₱3
Bank notesFreq used: ₱1, ₱3, ₱5, ₱10, ₱20, ₱50, ₱100
Central bankCentral Bank of Cuba
Users
Cuba

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07459
GBP / EUR1,18050
USD / JPY161,458
GBP / USD1,26855
USD / CHF0,903943
USD / CAD1,36761
EUR / JPY173,501
AUD / USD0,666805

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %