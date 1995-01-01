CUP - Peso cubain

The Peso cubain is the currency of Cuba. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Peso cubain exchange rate is the CUP to USD rate. The currency code for Cuba Peso is CUP, and the currency symbol is ₱. Below, you'll find Peso cubain rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Peso cubain
|Symbol
|₱
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centavo
|Minor unit symbol
|¢
|Top CUP conversion
|CUP to USD
|Top CUP chart
|CUP to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: ¢1, ¢2, ¢5, ¢20, ₱1, ₱3
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₱1, ₱3, ₱5, ₱10, ₱20, ₱50, ₱100
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Cuba
|Users
Cuba
