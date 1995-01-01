cup
CUP - البيزو الكوبي

The البيزو الكوبي is the currency of كوبا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular البيزو الكوبي exchange rate is the CUP to USD rate. The currency code for Cuba Peso is CUP, and the currency symbol is ₱. Below, you'll find البيزو الكوبي rates and a currency converter.

البيزو الكوبي Stats

Nameالبيزو الكوبي
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbol¢
Top CUP conversionCUP to USD
Top CUP chartCUP to USD chart

البيزو الكوبي Profile

CoinsFreq used: ¢1, ¢2, ¢5, ¢20, ₱1, ₱3
Bank notesFreq used: ₱1, ₱3, ₱5, ₱10, ₱20, ₱50, ₱100
Central bankCentral Bank of Cuba
Users
كوبا

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٤٧٠
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٥٤
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤٦٠
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٨٧٣
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٧٩١
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٧٤٤
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٥٢١
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٧٠٠٣

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜