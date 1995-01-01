cup
CUP - Peso cubano

The Peso cubano is the currency of Cuba. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Peso cubano exchange rate is the CUP to USD rate. The currency code for Cuba Peso is CUP, and the currency symbol is ₱. Below, you'll find Peso cubano rates and a currency converter.

Peso cubano Stats

NamePeso cubano
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbol¢
Top CUP conversionCUP to USD
Top CUP chartCUP to USD chart

Peso cubano Profile

CoinsFreq used: ¢1, ¢2, ¢5, ¢20, ₱1, ₱3
Bank notesFreq used: ₱1, ₱3, ₱5, ₱10, ₱20, ₱50, ₱100
Central bankCentral Bank of Cuba
Users
Cuba

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07346
GBP / EUR1,18101
USD / JPY161,526
GBP / USD1,26777
USD / CHF0,904467
USD / CAD1,36937
EUR / JPY173,391
AUD / USD0,665676

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %