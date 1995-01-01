CUP - Cuban Peso

The Cuban Peso is the currency of Cuba. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cuban Peso exchange rate is the CUP to USD rate. The currency code for Pesos is CUP, and the currency symbol is ₱. Below, you'll find Cuban Peso rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Cuban Peso
|Symbol
|₱
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centavo
|Minor unit symbol
|¢
|Coins
|Freq used: ¢1, ¢2, ¢5, ¢20, ₱1, ₱3
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₱1, ₱3, ₱5, ₱10, ₱20, ₱50, ₱100
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Cuba
|Users
Cuba
