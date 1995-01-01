cup
CUP - 古巴披索

The 古巴披索 is the currency of 古巴. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 古巴披索 exchange rate is the CUP to USD rate. The currency code for Cuba Peso is CUP, and the currency symbol is ₱. Below, you'll find 古巴披索 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

古巴披索 Stats

Name古巴披索
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbol¢
Top CUP conversionCUP to USD
Top CUP chartCUP to USD chart

古巴披索 Profile

CoinsFreq used: ¢1, ¢2, ¢5, ¢20, ₱1, ₱3
Bank notesFreq used: ₱1, ₱3, ₱5, ₱10, ₱20, ₱50, ₱100
Central bankCentral Bank of Cuba
Users
古巴

Why are you interested in CUP?

I want to...

Subscribe to CUP email updatesGet CUP rates on my phoneGet a CUP currency data API for my business

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07451
GBP / EUR1.18059
USD / JPY161.482
GBP / USD1.26855
USD / CHF0.903870
USD / CAD1.36742
EUR / JPY173.513
AUD / USD0.666930

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%