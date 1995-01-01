CUP - 古巴披索

The 古巴披索 is the currency of 古巴. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 古巴披索 exchange rate is the CUP to USD rate. The currency code for Cuba Peso is CUP, and the currency symbol is ₱. Below, you'll find 古巴披索 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|古巴披索
|Symbol
|₱
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centavo
|Minor unit symbol
|¢
|Top CUP conversion
|CUP to USD
|Top CUP chart
|CUP to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: ¢1, ¢2, ¢5, ¢20, ₱1, ₱3
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₱1, ₱3, ₱5, ₱10, ₱20, ₱50, ₱100
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Cuba
|Users
古巴
古巴
I want to...Subscribe to CUP email updatesGet CUP rates on my phoneGet a CUP currency data API for my business