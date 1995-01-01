CUP - 古巴比索

cup
The 古巴比索 is the currency of 古巴. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 古巴比索 exchange rate is the CUP to USD rate. The currency code for Cuba Peso is CUP, and the currency symbol is ₱. Below, you'll find 古巴比索 rates and a currency converter.

古巴比索 Stats

Name古巴比索
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbol¢
Top CUP conversionCUP to USD
Top CUP chartCUP to USD chart

古巴比索 Profile

CoinsFreq used: ¢1, ¢2, ¢5, ¢20, ₱1, ₱3
Bank notesFreq used: ₱1, ₱3, ₱5, ₱10, ₱20, ₱50, ₱100
Central bankCentral Bank of Cuba
Users
古巴

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07395
GBP / EUR1.18053
USD / JPY161.531
GBP / USD1.26783
USD / CHF0.904296
USD / CAD1.36829
EUR / JPY173.476
AUD / USD0.666474

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%