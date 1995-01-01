cup
CUP - Cubaanse peso

The Cubaanse peso is the currency of Cuba. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cubaanse peso exchange rate is the CUP to USD rate. The currency code for Cuba Peso is CUP, and the currency symbol is ₱. Below, you'll find Cubaanse peso rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Cubaanse peso Stats

NameCubaanse peso
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbol¢
Top CUP conversionCUP to USD
Top CUP chartCUP to USD chart

Cubaanse peso Profile

CoinsFreq used: ¢1, ¢2, ¢5, ¢20, ₱1, ₱3
Bank notesFreq used: ₱1, ₱3, ₱5, ₱10, ₱20, ₱50, ₱100
Central bankCentral Bank of Cuba
Users
Cuba

Why are you interested in CUP?

I want to...

Subscribe to CUP email updatesGet CUP rates on my phoneGet a CUP currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07460
GBP / EUR1.18051
USD / JPY161.451
GBP / USD1.26858
USD / CHF0.903968
USD / CAD1.36784
EUR / JPY173.495
AUD / USD0.666773

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%