CRC - Costa-Rica-Colón

The Costa-Rica-Colón is the currency of Costa Rica. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Costa-Rica-Colón exchange rate is the CRC to USD rate. The currency code for Costa Rica Colon is CRC, and the currency symbol is ₡. Below, you'll find Costa-Rica-Colón rates and a currency converter.

Costa-Rica-Colón Stats

NameCosta-Rica-Colón
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Céntimo
Minor unit symbolCéntimo
Top CRC conversionCRC to USD
Top CRC chartCRC to USD chart

Costa-Rica-Colón Profile

CoinsFreq used: ₡1, ₡5, ₡10, ₡20, ₡50, ₡100, ₡500
Bank notesFreq used: ₡1000, ₡2000, ₡5000, ₡10000, ₡20000, ₡50000
Central bankCentral Bank of Costa Rica
Users
Costa Rica

