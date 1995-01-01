CRC - Costa-Rica-Colón

The Costa-Rica-Colón is the currency of Costa Rica. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Costa-Rica-Colón exchange rate is the CRC to USD rate. The currency code for Costa Rica Colon is CRC, and the currency symbol is ₡. Below, you'll find Costa-Rica-Colón rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Costa-Rica-Colón
|Symbol
|₡
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Céntimo
|Minor unit symbol
|Céntimo
|Top CRC conversion
|CRC to USD
|Top CRC chart
|CRC to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: ₡1, ₡5, ₡10, ₡20, ₡50, ₡100, ₡500
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₡1000, ₡2000, ₡5000, ₡10000, ₡20000, ₡50000
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Costa Rica
|Users
Costa Rica
