CRC - Costaricansk colón

The Costaricansk colón is the currency of Costa Rica. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Costaricansk colón exchange rate is the CRC to USD rate. The currency code for Costa Rica Colon is CRC, and the currency symbol is ₡. Below, you'll find Costaricansk colón rates and a currency converter.

Costaricansk colón Stats

NameCostaricansk colón
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Céntimo
Minor unit symbolCéntimo
Top CRC conversionCRC to USD
Top CRC chartCRC to USD chart

Costaricansk colón Profile

CoinsFreq used: ₡1, ₡5, ₡10, ₡20, ₡50, ₡100, ₡500
Bank notesFreq used: ₡1000, ₡2000, ₡5000, ₡10000, ₡20000, ₡50000
Central bankCentral Bank of Costa Rica
Users
Costa Rica

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07454
GBP / EUR1,18039
USD / JPY161,438
GBP / USD1,26837
USD / CHF0,903824
USD / CAD1,36789
EUR / JPY173,471
AUD / USD0,666692

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %