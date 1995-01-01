crc
CRC - コスタリカコロン

The コスタリカコロン is the currency of コスタリカ. Our currency rankings show that the most popular コスタリカコロン exchange rate is the CRC to USD rate. The currency code for Costa Rica Colon is CRC, and the currency symbol is ₡. Below, you'll find コスタリカコロン rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

コスタリカコロン Stats

Nameコスタリカコロン
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Céntimo
Minor unit symbolCéntimo
Top CRC conversionCRC to USD
Top CRC chartCRC to USD chart

コスタリカコロン Profile

CoinsFreq used: ₡1, ₡5, ₡10, ₡20, ₡50, ₡100, ₡500
Bank notesFreq used: ₡1000, ₡2000, ₡5000, ₡10000, ₡20000, ₡50000
Central bankCentral Bank of Costa Rica
Users
コスタリカ

Why are you interested in CRC?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to CRC email updatesGet CRC rates on my phoneGet a CRC currency data API for my business

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07461
GBP / EUR1.18046
USD / JPY161.439
GBP / USD1.26854
USD / CHF0.903985
USD / CAD1.36788
EUR / JPY173.485
AUD / USD0.666783

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%