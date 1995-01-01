crc
CRC - 哥斯達尼加科朗

The 哥斯達尼加科朗 is the currency of 哥斯達尼加. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 哥斯達尼加科朗 exchange rate is the CRC to USD rate. The currency code for Costa Rica Colon is CRC, and the currency symbol is ₡. Below, you'll find 哥斯達尼加科朗 rates and a currency converter.

哥斯達尼加科朗 Stats

Name哥斯達尼加科朗
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Céntimo
Minor unit symbolCéntimo
Top CRC conversionCRC to USD
Top CRC chartCRC to USD chart

哥斯達尼加科朗 Profile

CoinsFreq used: ₡1, ₡5, ₡10, ₡20, ₡50, ₡100, ₡500
Bank notesFreq used: ₡1000, ₡2000, ₡5000, ₡10000, ₡20000, ₡50000
Central bankCentral Bank of Costa Rica
Users
哥斯達尼加

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07456
GBP / EUR1.18030
USD / JPY161.415
GBP / USD1.26830
USD / CHF0.903588
USD / CAD1.36780
EUR / JPY173.449
AUD / USD0.666639

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%