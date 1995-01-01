CRC - الكولون الكوستاريكي

crc
The الكولون الكوستاريكي is the currency of كوستاريكا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الكولون الكوستاريكي exchange rate is the CRC to USD rate. The currency code for Costa Rica Colon is CRC, and the currency symbol is ₡. Below, you'll find الكولون الكوستاريكي rates and a currency converter.

الكولون الكوستاريكي Stats

Nameالكولون الكوستاريكي
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Céntimo
Minor unit symbolCéntimo
Top CRC conversionCRC to USD
Top CRC chartCRC to USD chart

الكولون الكوستاريكي Profile

CoinsFreq used: ₡1, ₡5, ₡10, ₡20, ₡50, ₡100, ₡500
Bank notesFreq used: ₡1000, ₡2000, ₡5000, ₡10000, ₡20000, ₡50000
Central bankCentral Bank of Costa Rica
Users
كوستاريكا

