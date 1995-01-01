crc
CRC - 哥斯达黎加科朗

The 哥斯达黎加科朗 is the currency of 哥斯达黎加. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 哥斯达黎加科朗 exchange rate is the CRC to USD rate. The currency code for Costa Rica Colon is CRC, and the currency symbol is ₡. Below, you'll find 哥斯达黎加科朗 rates and a currency converter.

哥斯达黎加科朗 Stats

Name哥斯达黎加科朗
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Céntimo
Minor unit symbolCéntimo
Top CRC conversionCRC to USD
Top CRC chartCRC to USD chart

哥斯达黎加科朗 Profile

CoinsFreq used: ₡1, ₡5, ₡10, ₡20, ₡50, ₡100, ₡500
Bank notesFreq used: ₡1000, ₡2000, ₡5000, ₡10000, ₡20000, ₡50000
Central bankCentral Bank of Costa Rica
Users
哥斯达黎加

