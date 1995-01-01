CRC - 哥斯达黎加科朗

The 哥斯达黎加科朗 is the currency of 哥斯达黎加. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 哥斯达黎加科朗 exchange rate is the CRC to USD rate. The currency code for Costa Rica Colon is CRC, and the currency symbol is ₡. Below, you'll find 哥斯达黎加科朗 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|哥斯达黎加科朗
|Symbol
|₡
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Céntimo
|Minor unit symbol
|Céntimo
|Top CRC conversion
|CRC to USD
|Top CRC chart
|CRC to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: ₡1, ₡5, ₡10, ₡20, ₡50, ₡100, ₡500
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₡1000, ₡2000, ₡5000, ₡10000, ₡20000, ₡50000
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Costa Rica
|Users
哥斯达黎加
