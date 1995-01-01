crc
CRC - Colón costaricano

The Colón costaricano is the currency of Costarica. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Colón costaricano exchange rate is the CRC to USD rate. The currency code for Costa Rica Colon is CRC, and the currency symbol is ₡. Below, you'll find Colón costaricano rates and a currency converter.

Colón costaricano Stats

NameColón costaricano
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Céntimo
Minor unit symbolCéntimo
Top CRC conversionCRC to USD
Top CRC chartCRC to USD chart

Colón costaricano Profile

CoinsFreq used: ₡1, ₡5, ₡10, ₡20, ₡50, ₡100, ₡500
Bank notesFreq used: ₡1000, ₡2000, ₡5000, ₡10000, ₡20000, ₡50000
Central bankCentral Bank of Costa Rica
Users
Costarica

