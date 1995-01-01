crc
CRC - Colon costaricain

The Colon costaricain is the currency of Costa Rica. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Colon costaricain exchange rate is the CRC to USD rate. The currency code for Costa Rica Colon is CRC, and the currency symbol is ₡. Below, you'll find Colon costaricain rates and a currency converter.

Colon costaricain Stats

NameColon costaricain
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Céntimo
Minor unit symbolCéntimo
Top CRC conversionCRC to USD
Top CRC chartCRC to USD chart

Colon costaricain Profile

CoinsFreq used: ₡1, ₡5, ₡10, ₡20, ₡50, ₡100, ₡500
Bank notesFreq used: ₡1000, ₡2000, ₡5000, ₡10000, ₡20000, ₡50000
Central bankCentral Bank of Costa Rica
Users
Costa Rica

