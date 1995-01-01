crc
CRC - Colón costarricense

The Colón costarricense is the currency of Costa Rica. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Colón costarricense exchange rate is the CRC to USD rate. The currency code for Costa Rica Colon is CRC, and the currency symbol is ₡. Below, you'll find Colón costarricense rates and a currency converter.

Colón costarricense Stats

NameColón costarricense
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Céntimo
Minor unit symbolCéntimo
Top CRC conversionCRC to USD
Top CRC chartCRC to USD chart

Colón costarricense Profile

CoinsFreq used: ₡1, ₡5, ₡10, ₡20, ₡50, ₡100, ₡500
Bank notesFreq used: ₡1000, ₡2000, ₡5000, ₡10000, ₡20000, ₡50000
Central bankCentral Bank of Costa Rica
Users
Costa Rica

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07413
GBP / EUR1,18052
USD / JPY161,483
GBP / USD1,26803
USD / CHF0,904305
USD / CAD1,36828
EUR / JPY173,454
AUD / USD0,666550

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %