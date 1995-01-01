crc
CRC - Colón costarriquenho

The Colón costarriquenho is the currency of Costa Rica. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Colón costarriquenho exchange rate is the CRC to USD rate. The currency code for Costa Rica Colon is CRC, and the currency symbol is ₡. Below, you'll find Colón costarriquenho rates and a currency converter.

Colón costarriquenho Stats

NameColón costarriquenho
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Céntimo
Minor unit symbolCéntimo
Top CRC conversionCRC to USD
Top CRC chartCRC to USD chart

Colón costarriquenho Profile

CoinsFreq used: ₡1, ₡5, ₡10, ₡20, ₡50, ₡100, ₡500
Bank notesFreq used: ₡1000, ₡2000, ₡5000, ₡10000, ₡20000, ₡50000
Central bankCentral Bank of Costa Rica
Users
Costa Rica

