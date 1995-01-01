btn
BTN - Bhutanesischer Ngultrum

The Bhutanesischer Ngultrum is the currency of Bhutan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bhutanesischer Ngultrum exchange rate is the BTN to USD rate. The currency code for Bhutan Ngultrum is BTN, and the currency symbol is Nu.. Below, you'll find Bhutanesischer Ngultrum rates and a currency converter.

Bhutanesischer Ngultrum Stats

NameBhutanesischer Ngultrum
SymbolNgultrum
Minor unit1/100 = chhertum
Minor unit symbolchhertum
Top BTN conversionBTN to USD
Top BTN chartBTN to USD chart

Bhutanesischer Ngultrum Profile

CoinsFreq used: chhertum5, chhertum10, chhertum20, chhertum25, chhertum50, Ngultrum1
Bank notesFreq used: Ngultrum1, Ngultrum5, Ngultrum10, Ngultrum20, Ngultrum50, Ngultrum100, Ngultrum500, Ngultrum1000
Central bankRoyal Monetary Authority of Bhutan
Users
Bhutan

