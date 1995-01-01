BTN - 不丹努扎姆

The 不丹努扎姆 is the currency of 不丹. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 不丹努扎姆 exchange rate is the BTN to USD rate. The currency code for Bhutan Ngultrum is BTN, and the currency symbol is Nu.. Below, you'll find 不丹努扎姆 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|不丹努扎姆
|Symbol
|努扎姆
|Minor unit
|1/100 = chhertum
|Minor unit symbol
|chhertum
|Top BTN conversion
|BTN to USD
|Top BTN chart
|BTN to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: chhertum5, chhertum10, chhertum20, chhertum25, chhertum50, 努扎姆1
|Bank notes
|Freq used: 努扎姆1, 努扎姆5, 努扎姆10, 努扎姆20, 努扎姆50, 努扎姆100, 努扎姆500, 努扎姆1000
|Central bank
|Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan
|Users
不丹
不丹
