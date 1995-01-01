btn
BTN - 不丹努扎姆

The 不丹努扎姆 is the currency of 不丹. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 不丹努扎姆 exchange rate is the BTN to USD rate. The currency code for Bhutan Ngultrum is BTN, and the currency symbol is Nu.. Below, you'll find 不丹努扎姆 rates and a currency converter.

不丹努扎姆 Stats

Name不丹努扎姆
Symbol努扎姆
Minor unit1/100 = chhertum
Minor unit symbolchhertum
Top BTN conversionBTN to USD
Top BTN chartBTN to USD chart

不丹努扎姆 Profile

CoinsFreq used: chhertum5, chhertum10, chhertum20, chhertum25, chhertum50, 努扎姆1
Bank notesFreq used: 努扎姆1, 努扎姆5, 努扎姆10, 努扎姆20, 努扎姆50, 努扎姆100, 努扎姆500, 努扎姆1000
Central bankRoyal Monetary Authority of Bhutan
Users
不丹

