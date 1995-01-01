btn
BTN - Ngultrum del Bhutan

The Ngultrum del Bhutan is the currency of Bhutan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ngultrum del Bhutan exchange rate is the BTN to USD rate. The currency code for Bhutan Ngultrum is BTN, and the currency symbol is Nu.. Below, you'll find Ngultrum del Bhutan rates and a currency converter.

Ngultrum del Bhutan Stats

NameNgultrum del Bhutan
SymbolNgultrum
Minor unit1/100 = chhertum
Minor unit symbolchhertum
Top BTN conversionBTN to USD
Top BTN chartBTN to USD chart

Ngultrum del Bhutan Profile

CoinsFreq used: chhertum5, chhertum10, chhertum20, chhertum25, chhertum50, Ngultrum1
Bank notesFreq used: Ngultrum1, Ngultrum5, Ngultrum10, Ngultrum20, Ngultrum50, Ngultrum100, Ngultrum500, Ngultrum1000
Central bankRoyal Monetary Authority of Bhutan
Users
Bhutan

