BTN - Ngultrum du Bhoutan

The Ngultrum du Bhoutan is the currency of Bhoutan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ngultrum du Bhoutan exchange rate is the BTN to USD rate. The currency code for Bhutan Ngultrum is BTN, and the currency symbol is Nu.. Below, you'll find Ngultrum du Bhoutan rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Ngultrum du Bhoutan
|Symbol
|Ngultrum
|Minor unit
|1/100 = chhertum
|Minor unit symbol
|chhertum
|Top BTN conversion
|BTN to USD
|Top BTN chart
|BTN to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: chhertum5, chhertum10, chhertum20, chhertum25, chhertum50, Ngultrum1
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Ngultrum1, Ngultrum5, Ngultrum10, Ngultrum20, Ngultrum50, Ngultrum100, Ngultrum500, Ngultrum1000
|Central bank
|Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan
|Users
Bhoutan
