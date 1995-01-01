btn
BTN - Ngultrum du Bhoutan

The Ngultrum du Bhoutan is the currency of Bhoutan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ngultrum du Bhoutan exchange rate is the BTN to USD rate. The currency code for Bhutan Ngultrum is BTN, and the currency symbol is Nu.. Below, you'll find Ngultrum du Bhoutan rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Ngultrum du Bhoutan Stats

NameNgultrum du Bhoutan
SymbolNgultrum
Minor unit1/100 = chhertum
Minor unit symbolchhertum
Top BTN conversionBTN to USD
Top BTN chartBTN to USD chart

Ngultrum du Bhoutan Profile

CoinsFreq used: chhertum5, chhertum10, chhertum20, chhertum25, chhertum50, Ngultrum1
Bank notesFreq used: Ngultrum1, Ngultrum5, Ngultrum10, Ngultrum20, Ngultrum50, Ngultrum100, Ngultrum500, Ngultrum1000
Central bankRoyal Monetary Authority of Bhutan
Users
Bhoutan

Why are you interested in BTN?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BTN email updatesGet BTN rates on my phoneGet a BTN currency data API for my business

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07457
GBP / EUR1,18056
USD / JPY161,459
GBP / USD1,26859
USD / CHF0,903925
USD / CAD1,36758
EUR / JPY173,499
AUD / USD0,666815

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %