btn
BTN - النغولتروم البوتاني

The النغولتروم البوتاني is the currency of بوتان. Our currency rankings show that the most popular النغولتروم البوتاني exchange rate is the BTN to USD rate. The currency code for Bhutan Ngultrum is BTN, and the currency symbol is Nu.. Below, you'll find النغولتروم البوتاني rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

النغولتروم البوتاني Stats

Nameالنغولتروم البوتاني
Symbolنغولتروم
Minor unit1/100 = chhertum
Minor unit symbolchhertum
Top BTN conversionBTN to USD
Top BTN chartBTN to USD chart

النغولتروم البوتاني Profile

CoinsFreq used: chhertum5, chhertum10, chhertum20, chhertum25, chhertum50, نغولتروم1
Bank notesFreq used: نغولتروم1, نغولتروم5, نغولتروم10, نغولتروم20, نغولتروم50, نغولتروم100, نغولتروم500, نغولتروم1000
Central bankRoyal Monetary Authority of Bhutan
Users
بوتان

Why are you interested in BTN?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BTN email updatesGet BTN rates on my phoneGet a BTN currency data API for my business

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٢٧٣
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٧٤
USD / JPY١٦١٫٥٣٢
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٦٦١
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٤٦٥٣
USD / CAD١٫٣٧٠٣٥
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٢٧٩
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٥٧٨٢

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜