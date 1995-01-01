BTN - النغولتروم البوتاني

The النغولتروم البوتاني is the currency of بوتان. Our currency rankings show that the most popular النغولتروم البوتاني exchange rate is the BTN to USD rate. The currency code for Bhutan Ngultrum is BTN, and the currency symbol is Nu.. Below, you'll find النغولتروم البوتاني rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|النغولتروم البوتاني
|Symbol
|نغولتروم
|Minor unit
|1/100 = chhertum
|Minor unit symbol
|chhertum
|Top BTN conversion
|BTN to USD
|Top BTN chart
|BTN to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: chhertum5, chhertum10, chhertum20, chhertum25, chhertum50, نغولتروم1
|Bank notes
|Freq used: نغولتروم1, نغولتروم5, نغولتروم10, نغولتروم20, نغولتروم50, نغولتروم100, نغولتروم500, نغولتروم1000
|Central bank
|Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan
|Users
بوتان
