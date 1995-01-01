btn
BTN - Ngultrum butanés

The Ngultrum butanés is the currency of Bután. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ngultrum butanés exchange rate is the BTN to USD rate. The currency code for Bhutan Ngultrum is BTN, and the currency symbol is Nu.. Below, you'll find Ngultrum butanés rates and a currency converter.

Ngultrum butanés Stats

NameNgultrum butanés
SymbolNgultrum
Minor unit1/100 = chhertum
Minor unit symbolchhertum
Top BTN conversionBTN to USD
Top BTN chartBTN to USD chart

Ngultrum butanés Profile

CoinsFreq used: chhertum5, chhertum10, chhertum20, chhertum25, chhertum50, Ngultrum1
Bank notesFreq used: Ngultrum1, Ngultrum5, Ngultrum10, Ngultrum20, Ngultrum50, Ngultrum100, Ngultrum500, Ngultrum1000
Central bankRoyal Monetary Authority of Bhutan
Users
Bután

