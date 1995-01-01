BTN - ブータンニュルタム

The ブータンニュルタム is the currency of ブータン. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ブータンニュルタム exchange rate is the BTN to USD rate. The currency code for Bhutan Ngultrum is BTN, and the currency symbol is Nu.. Below, you'll find ブータンニュルタム rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|ブータンニュルタム
|Symbol
|ニュルタム
|Minor unit
|1/100 = chhertum
|Minor unit symbol
|chhertum
|Top BTN conversion
|BTN to USD
|Top BTN chart
|BTN to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: chhertum5, chhertum10, chhertum20, chhertum25, chhertum50, ニュルタム1
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ニュルタム1, ニュルタム5, ニュルタム10, ニュルタム20, ニュルタム50, ニュルタム100, ニュルタム500, ニュルタム1000
|Central bank
|Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan
|Users
ブータン
