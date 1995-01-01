btn
BTN - ブータンニュルタム

The ブータンニュルタム is the currency of ブータン. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ブータンニュルタム exchange rate is the BTN to USD rate. The currency code for Bhutan Ngultrum is BTN, and the currency symbol is Nu.. Below, you'll find ブータンニュルタム rates and a currency converter.

ブータンニュルタム Stats

Nameブータンニュルタム
Symbolニュルタム
Minor unit1/100 = chhertum
Minor unit symbolchhertum
Top BTN conversionBTN to USD
Top BTN chartBTN to USD chart

ブータンニュルタム Profile

CoinsFreq used: chhertum5, chhertum10, chhertum20, chhertum25, chhertum50, ニュルタム1
Bank notesFreq used: ニュルタム1, ニュルタム5, ニュルタム10, ニュルタム20, ニュルタム50, ニュルタム100, ニュルタム500, ニュルタム1000
Central bankRoyal Monetary Authority of Bhutan
Users
ブータン

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07390
GBP / EUR1.18050
USD / JPY161.526
GBP / USD1.26773
USD / CHF0.904370
USD / CAD1.36858
EUR / JPY173.462
AUD / USD0.666393

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%