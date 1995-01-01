btn
BTN - Ngultrum butanês

The Ngultrum butanês is the currency of Butão. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ngultrum butanês exchange rate is the BTN to USD rate. The currency code for Bhutan Ngultrum is BTN, and the currency symbol is Nu.. Below, you'll find Ngultrum butanês rates and a currency converter.

Ngultrum butanês Stats

NameNgultrum butanês
SymbolNgultrum
Minor unit1/100 = chhertum
Minor unit symbolchhertum
Top BTN conversionBTN to USD
Top BTN chartBTN to USD chart

Ngultrum butanês Profile

CoinsFreq used: chhertum5, chhertum10, chhertum20, chhertum25, chhertum50, Ngultrum1
Bank notesFreq used: Ngultrum1, Ngultrum5, Ngultrum10, Ngultrum20, Ngultrum50, Ngultrum100, Ngultrum500, Ngultrum1000
Central bankRoyal Monetary Authority of Bhutan
Users
Butão

