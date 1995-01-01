btn
BTN - 不丹努尔特鲁姆

The 不丹努尔特鲁姆 is the currency of 不丹. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 不丹努尔特鲁姆 exchange rate is the BTN to USD rate. The currency code for Bhutan Ngultrum is BTN, and the currency symbol is Nu.. Below, you'll find 不丹努尔特鲁姆 rates and a currency converter.

不丹努尔特鲁姆 Stats

Name不丹努尔特鲁姆
Symbol努尔特鲁姆
Minor unit1/100 = chhertum
Minor unit symbolchhertum
Top BTN conversionBTN to USD
Top BTN chartBTN to USD chart

不丹努尔特鲁姆 Profile

CoinsFreq used: chhertum5, chhertum10, chhertum20, chhertum25, chhertum50, 努尔特鲁姆1
Bank notesFreq used: 努尔特鲁姆1, 努尔特鲁姆5, 努尔特鲁姆10, 努尔特鲁姆20, 努尔特鲁姆50, 努尔特鲁姆100, 努尔特鲁姆500, 努尔特鲁姆1000
Central bankRoyal Monetary Authority of Bhutan
Users
不丹

