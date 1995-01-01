BTN - 不丹努尔特鲁姆

The 不丹努尔特鲁姆 is the currency of 不丹. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 不丹努尔特鲁姆 exchange rate is the BTN to USD rate. The currency code for Bhutan Ngultrum is BTN, and the currency symbol is Nu.. Below, you'll find 不丹努尔特鲁姆 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|不丹努尔特鲁姆
|Symbol
|努尔特鲁姆
|Minor unit
|1/100 = chhertum
|Minor unit symbol
|chhertum
|Top BTN conversion
|BTN to USD
|Top BTN chart
|BTN to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: chhertum5, chhertum10, chhertum20, chhertum25, chhertum50, 努尔特鲁姆1
|Bank notes
|Freq used: 努尔特鲁姆1, 努尔特鲁姆5, 努尔特鲁姆10, 努尔特鲁姆20, 努尔特鲁姆50, 努尔特鲁姆100, 努尔特鲁姆500, 努尔特鲁姆1000
|Central bank
|Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan
|Users
不丹
不丹
