btn
BTN - Bhutaanse ngultrum

The Bhutaanse ngultrum is the currency of Bhutan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bhutaanse ngultrum exchange rate is the BTN to USD rate. The currency code for Bhutan Ngultrum is BTN, and the currency symbol is Nu.. Below, you'll find Bhutaanse ngultrum rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Bhutaanse ngultrum Stats

NameBhutaanse ngultrum
SymbolNgultrum
Minor unit1/100 = chhertum
Minor unit symbolchhertum
Top BTN conversionBTN to USD
Top BTN chartBTN to USD chart

Bhutaanse ngultrum Profile

CoinsFreq used: chhertum5, chhertum10, chhertum20, chhertum25, chhertum50, Ngultrum1
Bank notesFreq used: Ngultrum1, Ngultrum5, Ngultrum10, Ngultrum20, Ngultrum50, Ngultrum100, Ngultrum500, Ngultrum1000
Central bankRoyal Monetary Authority of Bhutan
Users
Bhutan

Why are you interested in BTN?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BTN email updatesGet BTN rates on my phoneGet a BTN currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07361
GBP / EUR1.18008
USD / JPY161.564
GBP / USD1.26694
USD / CHF0.904501
USD / CAD1.36867
EUR / JPY173.455
AUD / USD0.666220

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%