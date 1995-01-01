bdt
BDT - Bangladesh-Taka

The Bangladesh-Taka is the currency of Bangladesch. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bangladesh-Taka exchange rate is the BDT to USD rate. The currency code for Bangladesh Taka is BDT, and the currency symbol is ৳. Below, you'll find Bangladesh-Taka rates and a currency converter.

Bangladesh-Taka Stats

NameBangladesh-Taka
SymbolTk
Minor unit1/100 = poisha
Minor unit symbolpoisha
Top BDT conversionBDT to USD
Top BDT chartBDT to USD chart

Bangladesh-Taka Profile

CoinsFreq used: Tk1, Tk2, Tk5
Rarely used: poisha1, poisha5, poisha10, poisha25, poisha50
Bank notesFreq used: Tk2, Tk5, Tk10, Tk20, Tk50, Tk100, Tk500, Tk1000
Rarely used: Tk1
Central bankBangladesh Bank
Users
Bangladesch

