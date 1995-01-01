BDT - Bangladesh-Taka

The Bangladesh-Taka is the currency of Bangladesch. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bangladesh-Taka exchange rate is the BDT to USD rate. The currency code for Bangladesh Taka is BDT, and the currency symbol is ৳. Below, you'll find Bangladesh-Taka rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Bangladesh-Taka
|Symbol
|Tk
|Minor unit
|1/100 = poisha
|Minor unit symbol
|poisha
|Top BDT conversion
|BDT to USD
|Top BDT chart
|BDT to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Tk1, Tk2, Tk5
Rarely used: poisha1, poisha5, poisha10, poisha25, poisha50
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Tk2, Tk5, Tk10, Tk20, Tk50, Tk100, Tk500, Tk1000
Rarely used: Tk1
|Central bank
|Bangladesh Bank
|Users
Bangladesch
Bangladesch
