BDT - 孟加拉塔卡

The 孟加拉塔卡 is the currency of 孟加拉. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 孟加拉塔卡 exchange rate is the BDT to USD rate. The currency code for Bangladesh Taka is BDT, and the currency symbol is ৳. Below, you'll find 孟加拉塔卡 rates and a currency converter.

孟加拉塔卡 Stats

Name孟加拉塔卡
SymbolTk
Minor unit1/100 = poisha
Minor unit symbolpoisha
Top BDT conversionBDT to USD
Top BDT chartBDT to USD chart

孟加拉塔卡 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Tk1, Tk2, Tk5
Rarely used: poisha1, poisha5, poisha10, poisha25, poisha50
Bank notesFreq used: Tk2, Tk5, Tk10, Tk20, Tk50, Tk100, Tk500, Tk1000
Rarely used: Tk1
Central bankBangladesh Bank
Users
孟加拉

