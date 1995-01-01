bdt
BDT - Taka bangladais

The Taka bangladais is the currency of Bangladesh. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Taka bangladais exchange rate is the BDT to USD rate. The currency code for Bangladesh Taka is BDT, and the currency symbol is ৳. Below, you'll find Taka bangladais rates and a currency converter.

Taka bangladais Stats

NameTaka bangladais
SymbolTk
Minor unit1/100 = poisha
Minor unit symbolpoisha
Top BDT conversionBDT to USD
Top BDT chartBDT to USD chart

Taka bangladais Profile

CoinsFreq used: Tk1, Tk2, Tk5
Rarely used: poisha1, poisha5, poisha10, poisha25, poisha50
Bank notesFreq used: Tk2, Tk5, Tk10, Tk20, Tk50, Tk100, Tk500, Tk1000
Rarely used: Tk1
Central bankBangladesh Bank
Users
Bangladesh

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07378
GBP / EUR1,18050
USD / JPY161,501
GBP / USD1,26760
USD / CHF0,903785
USD / CAD1,36978
EUR / JPY173,417
AUD / USD0,665783

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %