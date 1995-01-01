BDT - Taka bengalês

bdt
The Taka bengalês is the currency of Bangladesh. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Taka bengalês exchange rate is the BDT to USD rate. The currency code for Bangladesh Taka is BDT, and the currency symbol is ৳. Below, you'll find Taka bengalês rates and a currency converter.

Taka bengalês Stats

NameTaka bengalês
SymbolTk
Minor unit1/100 = poisha
Minor unit symbolpoisha
Top BDT conversionBDT to USD
Top BDT chartBDT to USD chart

Taka bengalês Profile

CoinsFreq used: Tk1, Tk2, Tk5
Rarely used: poisha1, poisha5, poisha10, poisha25, poisha50
Bank notesFreq used: Tk2, Tk5, Tk10, Tk20, Tk50, Tk100, Tk500, Tk1000
Rarely used: Tk1
Central bankBangladesh Bank
Users
Bangladesh

