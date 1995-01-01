bdt
BDT - التاكا البنجلاديشية

The التاكا البنجلاديشية is the currency of بنجلاديش. Our currency rankings show that the most popular التاكا البنجلاديشية exchange rate is the BDT to USD rate. The currency code for Bangladesh Taka is BDT, and the currency symbol is ৳. Below, you'll find التاكا البنجلاديشية rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

التاكا البنجلاديشية Stats

Nameالتاكا البنجلاديشية
SymbolTk
Minor unit1/100 = poisha
Minor unit symbolpoisha
Top BDT conversionBDT to USD
Top BDT chartBDT to USD chart

التاكا البنجلاديشية Profile

CoinsFreq used: Tk1, Tk2, Tk5
Rarely used: poisha1, poisha5, poisha10, poisha25, poisha50
Bank notesFreq used: Tk2, Tk5, Tk10, Tk20, Tk50, Tk100, Tk500, Tk1000
Rarely used: Tk1
Central bankBangladesh Bank
Users
بنجلاديش

Why are you interested in BDT?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BDT email updatesGet BDT rates on my phoneGet a BDT currency data API for my business

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٣٦٦
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٦٧
USD / JPY١٦١٫٥٣٩
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٧٦٣
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٤٧١١
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٩٥٠
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٤٣٨
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٥٧٩٢

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜