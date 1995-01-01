BDT - التاكا البنجلاديشية

The التاكا البنجلاديشية is the currency of بنجلاديش. Our currency rankings show that the most popular التاكا البنجلاديشية exchange rate is the BDT to USD rate. The currency code for Bangladesh Taka is BDT , and the currency symbol is ৳. Below, you'll find التاكا البنجلاديشية rates and a currency converter.