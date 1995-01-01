bdt
BDT - Taka bengalí

The Taka bengalí is the currency of Bangladesh. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Taka bengalí exchange rate is the BDT to USD rate. The currency code for Bangladesh Taka is BDT, and the currency symbol is ৳. Below, you'll find Taka bengalí rates and a currency converter.

Taka bengalí Stats

NameTaka bengalí
SymbolTk
Minor unit1/100 = poisha
Minor unit symbolpoisha
Top BDT conversionBDT to USD
Top BDT chartBDT to USD chart

Taka bengalí Profile

CoinsFreq used: Tk1, Tk2, Tk5
Rarely used: poisha1, poisha5, poisha10, poisha25, poisha50
Bank notesFreq used: Tk2, Tk5, Tk10, Tk20, Tk50, Tk100, Tk500, Tk1000
Rarely used: Tk1
Central bankBangladesh Bank
Users
Bangladesh

