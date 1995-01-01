bdt
BDT - Bangladeshisk taka

The Bangladeshisk taka is the currency of Bangladesh. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bangladeshisk taka exchange rate is the BDT to USD rate. The currency code for Bangladesh Taka is BDT, and the currency symbol is ৳. Below, you'll find Bangladeshisk taka rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Bangladeshisk taka Stats

NameBangladeshisk taka
SymbolTk
Minor unit1/100 = poisha
Minor unit symbolpoisha
Top BDT conversionBDT to USD
Top BDT chartBDT to USD chart

Bangladeshisk taka Profile

CoinsFreq used: Tk1, Tk2, Tk5
Rarely used: poisha1, poisha5, poisha10, poisha25, poisha50
Bank notesFreq used: Tk2, Tk5, Tk10, Tk20, Tk50, Tk100, Tk500, Tk1000
Rarely used: Tk1
Central bankBangladesh Bank
Users
Bangladesh

Why are you interested in BDT?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BDT email updatesGet BDT rates on my phoneGet a BDT currency data API for my business

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07409
GBP / EUR1,18074
USD / JPY161,489
GBP / USD1,26821
USD / CHF0,904405
USD / CAD1,36799
EUR / JPY173,452
AUD / USD0,666625

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %