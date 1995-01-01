bdt
BDT - 孟加拉国塔卡

The 孟加拉国塔卡 is the currency of 孟加拉国. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 孟加拉国塔卡 exchange rate is the BDT to USD rate. The currency code for Bangladesh Taka is BDT, and the currency symbol is ৳. Below, you'll find 孟加拉国塔卡 rates and a currency converter.

孟加拉国塔卡 Stats

Name孟加拉国塔卡
SymbolTk
Minor unit1/100 = poisha
Minor unit symbolpoisha
Top BDT conversionBDT to USD
Top BDT chartBDT to USD chart

孟加拉国塔卡 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Tk1, Tk2, Tk5
Rarely used: poisha1, poisha5, poisha10, poisha25, poisha50
Bank notesFreq used: Tk2, Tk5, Tk10, Tk20, Tk50, Tk100, Tk500, Tk1000
Rarely used: Tk1
Central bankBangladesh Bank
Users
孟加拉国

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07290
GBP / EUR1.18084
USD / JPY161.505
GBP / USD1.26692
USD / CHF0.904470
USD / CAD1.37014
EUR / JPY173.278
AUD / USD0.665938

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%