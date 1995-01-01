BDT - 孟加拉国塔卡

The 孟加拉国塔卡 is the currency of 孟加拉国. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 孟加拉国塔卡 exchange rate is the BDT to USD rate. The currency code for Bangladesh Taka is BDT, and the currency symbol is ৳. Below, you'll find 孟加拉国塔卡 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|孟加拉国塔卡
|Symbol
|Tk
|Minor unit
|1/100 = poisha
|Minor unit symbol
|poisha
|Top BDT conversion
|BDT to USD
|Top BDT chart
|BDT to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Tk1, Tk2, Tk5
Rarely used: poisha1, poisha5, poisha10, poisha25, poisha50
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Tk2, Tk5, Tk10, Tk20, Tk50, Tk100, Tk500, Tk1000
Rarely used: Tk1
|Central bank
|Bangladesh Bank
|Users
孟加拉国
