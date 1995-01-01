bdt
BDT - Taka bengalese

The Taka bengalese is the currency of Bangladesh. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Taka bengalese exchange rate is the BDT to USD rate. The currency code for Bangladesh Taka is BDT, and the currency symbol is ৳. Below, you'll find Taka bengalese rates and a currency converter.

Taka bengalese Stats

NameTaka bengalese
SymbolTk
Minor unit1/100 = poisha
Minor unit symbolpoisha
Top BDT conversionBDT to USD
Top BDT chartBDT to USD chart

Taka bengalese Profile

CoinsFreq used: Tk1, Tk2, Tk5
Rarely used: poisha1, poisha5, poisha10, poisha25, poisha50
Bank notesFreq used: Tk2, Tk5, Tk10, Tk20, Tk50, Tk100, Tk500, Tk1000
Rarely used: Tk1
Central bankBangladesh Bank
Users
Bangladesh

