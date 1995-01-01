BDT - バングラデシュタカ

The バングラデシュタカ is the currency of バングラデシュ. Our currency rankings show that the most popular バングラデシュタカ exchange rate is the BDT to USD rate. The currency code for Bangladesh Taka is BDT, and the currency symbol is ৳. Below, you'll find バングラデシュタカ rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|バングラデシュタカ
|Symbol
|Tk
|Minor unit
|1/100 = poisha
|Minor unit symbol
|poisha
|Top BDT conversion
|BDT to USD
|Top BDT chart
|BDT to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Tk1, Tk2, Tk5
Rarely used: poisha1, poisha5, poisha10, poisha25, poisha50
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Tk2, Tk5, Tk10, Tk20, Tk50, Tk100, Tk500, Tk1000
Rarely used: Tk1
|Central bank
|Bangladesh Bank
|Users
バングラデシュ
バングラデシュ
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BDT email updatesGet BDT rates on my phoneGet a BDT currency data API for my business