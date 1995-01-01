bdt
BDT - バングラデシュタカ

The バングラデシュタカ is the currency of バングラデシュ. Our currency rankings show that the most popular バングラデシュタカ exchange rate is the BDT to USD rate. The currency code for Bangladesh Taka is BDT, and the currency symbol is ৳. Below, you'll find バングラデシュタカ rates and a currency converter.

バングラデシュタカ Stats

Nameバングラデシュタカ
SymbolTk
Minor unit1/100 = poisha
Minor unit symbolpoisha
Top BDT conversionBDT to USD
Top BDT chartBDT to USD chart

バングラデシュタカ Profile

CoinsFreq used: Tk1, Tk2, Tk5
Rarely used: poisha1, poisha5, poisha10, poisha25, poisha50
Bank notesFreq used: Tk2, Tk5, Tk10, Tk20, Tk50, Tk100, Tk500, Tk1000
Rarely used: Tk1
Central bankBangladesh Bank
Users
バングラデシュ

