AWG - Aruba-Florin oder Niederländischer Gulden

The Aruba-Florin oder Niederländischer Gulden is the currency of Aruba. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Aruba-Florin oder Niederländischer Gulden exchange rate is the AWG to USD rate. The currency code for Aruba Guilder is AWG , and the currency symbol is ƒ. Below, you'll find Aruba-Florin oder Niederländischer Gulden rates and a currency converter.