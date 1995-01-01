AWG - الجيلدر الأروبي أو الهولندي

The الجيلدر الأروبي أو الهولندي is the currency of أروبا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الجيلدر الأروبي أو الهولندي exchange rate is the AWG to USD rate. The currency code for Aruba Guilder is AWG , and the currency symbol is ƒ. Below, you'll find الجيلدر الأروبي أو الهولندي rates and a currency converter.