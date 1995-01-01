awg
AWG - الجيلدر الأروبي أو الهولندي

The الجيلدر الأروبي أو الهولندي is the currency of أروبا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الجيلدر الأروبي أو الهولندي exchange rate is the AWG to USD rate. The currency code for Aruba Guilder is AWG, and the currency symbol is ƒ. Below, you'll find الجيلدر الأروبي أو الهولندي rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

الجيلدر الأروبي أو الهولندي Stats

Nameالجيلدر الأروبي أو الهولندي
Symbolƒ
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top AWG conversionAWG to USD
Top AWG chartAWG to USD chart

الجيلدر الأروبي أو الهولندي Profile

Users
أروبا

Why are you interested in AWG?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to AWG email updatesGet AWG rates on my phoneGet a AWG currency data API for my business

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٤٣٨
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٧٠
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤٧٩
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٨٥٢
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٩٦٢
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٧٧٥
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٤٩١
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٦٧٦١

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜