awg
AWG - Arubaanse of Nederlandse gulden

The Arubaanse of Nederlandse gulden is the currency of Aruba. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Arubaanse of Nederlandse gulden exchange rate is the AWG to USD rate. The currency code for Aruba Guilder is AWG, and the currency symbol is ƒ. Below, you'll find Arubaanse of Nederlandse gulden rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Arubaanse of Nederlandse gulden Stats

NameArubaanse of Nederlandse gulden
Symbolƒ
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top AWG conversionAWG to USD
Top AWG chartAWG to USD chart

Arubaanse of Nederlandse gulden Profile

Users
Aruba

Why are you interested in AWG?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to AWG email updatesGet AWG rates on my phoneGet a AWG currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07362
GBP / EUR1.18085
USD / JPY161.555
GBP / USD1.26779
USD / CHF0.904139
USD / CAD1.36947
EUR / JPY173.450
AUD / USD0.665699

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%