AWG - 阿魯巴弗羅林或荷蘭盾

The 阿魯巴弗羅林或荷蘭盾 is the currency of 阿魯巴. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 阿魯巴弗羅林或荷蘭盾 exchange rate is the AWG to USD rate. The currency code for Aruba Guilder is AWG, and the currency symbol is ƒ. Below, you'll find 阿魯巴弗羅林或荷蘭盾 rates and a currency converter.

阿魯巴弗羅林或荷蘭盾 Stats

Name阿魯巴弗羅林或荷蘭盾
Symbolƒ
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top AWG conversionAWG to USD
Top AWG chartAWG to USD chart

阿魯巴弗羅林或荷蘭盾 Profile

Users
阿魯巴

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07467
GBP / EUR1.18057
USD / JPY161.452
GBP / USD1.26872
USD / CHF0.903797
USD / CAD1.36740
EUR / JPY173.507
AUD / USD0.667047

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%