AWG - 阿魯巴弗羅林或荷蘭盾

The 阿魯巴弗羅林或荷蘭盾 is the currency of 阿魯巴. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 阿魯巴弗羅林或荷蘭盾 exchange rate is the AWG to USD rate. The currency code for Aruba Guilder is AWG, and the currency symbol is ƒ. Below, you'll find 阿魯巴弗羅林或荷蘭盾 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|阿魯巴弗羅林或荷蘭盾
|Symbol
|ƒ
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top AWG conversion
|AWG to USD
|Top AWG chart
|AWG to USD chart
|Users
阿魯巴
阿魯巴
