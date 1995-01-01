AWG - Fiorino arubano o delle Antille olandesi

The Fiorino arubano o delle Antille olandesi is the currency of Aruba. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Fiorino arubano o delle Antille olandesi exchange rate is the AWG to USD rate. The currency code for Aruba Guilder is AWG, and the currency symbol is ƒ. Below, you'll find Fiorino arubano o delle Antille olandesi rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Fiorino arubano o delle Antille olandesi
|Symbol
|ƒ
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top AWG conversion
|AWG to USD
|Top AWG chart
|AWG to USD chart
|Users
Aruba
Aruba
