AWG - Florim arubano ou holandês

The Florim arubano ou holandês is the currency of Aruba. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Florim arubano ou holandês exchange rate is the AWG to USD rate. The currency code for Aruba Guilder is AWG, and the currency symbol is ƒ. Below, you'll find Florim arubano ou holandês rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Florim arubano ou holandês
|Symbol
|ƒ
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top AWG conversion
|AWG to USD
|Top AWG chart
|AWG to USD chart
|Users
Aruba
Aruba
