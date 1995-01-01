AWG - Florim arubano ou holandês

awg
The Florim arubano ou holandês is the currency of Aruba. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Florim arubano ou holandês exchange rate is the AWG to USD rate. The currency code for Aruba Guilder is AWG, and the currency symbol is ƒ. Below, you'll find Florim arubano ou holandês rates and a currency converter.

Florim arubano ou holandês Stats

NameFlorim arubano ou holandês
Symbolƒ
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top AWG conversionAWG to USD
Top AWG chartAWG to USD chart

Florim arubano ou holandês Profile

Users
Aruba

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07333
GBP / EUR1,18051
USD / JPY161,577
GBP / USD1,26708
USD / CHF0,904715
USD / CAD1,36981
EUR / JPY173,425
AUD / USD0,665755

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%