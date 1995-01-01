awg
AWG - Arubansk eller nederländsk gulden

The Arubansk eller nederländsk gulden is the currency of Aruba. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Arubansk eller nederländsk gulden exchange rate is the AWG to USD rate. The currency code for Aruba Guilder is AWG, and the currency symbol is ƒ. Below, you'll find Arubansk eller nederländsk gulden rates and a currency converter.

Arubansk eller nederländsk gulden Stats

NameArubansk eller nederländsk gulden
Symbolƒ
Top AWG conversionAWG to USD
Top AWG chartAWG to USD chart

Arubansk eller nederländsk gulden Profile

Users
Aruba

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07458
GBP / EUR1,18060
USD / JPY161,441
GBP / USD1,26865
USD / CHF0,903866
USD / CAD1,36716
EUR / JPY173,482
AUD / USD0,666964

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %