awg
AWG - Florin arubais ou néerlandais

The Florin arubais ou néerlandais is the currency of Aruba. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Florin arubais ou néerlandais exchange rate is the AWG to USD rate. The currency code for Aruba Guilder is AWG, and the currency symbol is ƒ. Below, you'll find Florin arubais ou néerlandais rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Florin arubais ou néerlandais Stats

NameFlorin arubais ou néerlandais
Symbolƒ
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top AWG conversionAWG to USD
Top AWG chartAWG to USD chart

Florin arubais ou néerlandais Profile

Users
Aruba

Why are you interested in AWG?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to AWG email updatesGet AWG rates on my phoneGet a AWG currency data API for my business

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07458
GBP / EUR1,18066
USD / JPY161,460
GBP / USD1,26871
USD / CHF0,903728
USD / CAD1,36693
EUR / JPY173,501
AUD / USD0,667028

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %