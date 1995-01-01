AWG - Florín holandés o de Aruba

The Florín holandés o de Aruba is the currency of Aruba. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Florín holandés o de Aruba exchange rate is the AWG to USD rate. The currency code for Aruba Guilder is AWG, and the currency symbol is ƒ. Below, you'll find Florín holandés o de Aruba rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Florín holandés o de Aruba
|Symbol
|ƒ
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top AWG conversion
|AWG to USD
|Top AWG chart
|AWG to USD chart
|Users
Aruba
Aruba
|Divisa
|Tipo
|Cambiar
|EUR / USD
|1,07459
|▲
|GBP / EUR
|1,18064
|▲
|USD / JPY
|161,466
|▲
|GBP / USD
|1,26871
|▲
|USD / CHF
|0,903766
|▲
|USD / CAD
|1,36705
|▼
|EUR / JPY
|173,509
|▲
|AUD / USD
|0,667013
|▼