AWG - Florín holandés o de Aruba

The Florín holandés o de Aruba is the currency of Aruba. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Florín holandés o de Aruba exchange rate is the AWG to USD rate. The currency code for Aruba Guilder is AWG, and the currency symbol is ƒ. Below, you'll find Florín holandés o de Aruba rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Florín holandés o de Aruba Stats

NameFlorín holandés o de Aruba
Symbolƒ
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top AWG conversionAWG to USD
Top AWG chartAWG to USD chart

Florín holandés o de Aruba Profile

Users
Aruba

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07459
GBP / EUR1,18064
USD / JPY161,466
GBP / USD1,26871
USD / CHF0,903766
USD / CAD1,36705
EUR / JPY173,509
AUD / USD0,667013

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %