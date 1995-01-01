awg
AWG - 阿鲁巴或荷兰盾

The 阿鲁巴或荷兰盾 is the currency of 阿鲁巴岛. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 阿鲁巴或荷兰盾 exchange rate is the AWG to USD rate. The currency code for Aruba Guilder is AWG, and the currency symbol is ƒ. Below, you'll find 阿鲁巴或荷兰盾 rates and a currency converter.

阿鲁巴或荷兰盾 Stats

Name阿鲁巴或荷兰盾
Symbolƒ
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top AWG conversionAWG to USD
Top AWG chartAWG to USD chart

阿鲁巴或荷兰盾 Profile

Users
阿鲁巴岛

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07459
GBP / EUR1.18059
USD / JPY161.463
GBP / USD1.26865
USD / CHF0.903868
USD / CAD1.36735
EUR / JPY173.506
AUD / USD0.666942

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%